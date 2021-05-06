Michael Mets

Circleville - Michael A. Mets, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 4, 2021 after a long, hard-fought battle with leukemia and its many complications.
His loving family stood at his bedside, saying their final goodbyes.
Mike was born on Sept. 27, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to Floyd Mets and Eileen Ansley Mets.
Mike is survived by his son, Nick (Tara) Mets; daughter, Heather (Ryan) Donohoe; brother, James (Pamela) Mets; and his loving companion, Lisa Straziuso; along with their fur babies, Harley and Avery; as well as other extended family members.
Mike is also survived by five beautiful grandchildren, Scarlett, Savannah, Sierra, Clinton Mets, and Rylee Donohoe, who were the love of his life and his motivation to keep fighting the fight to see them grow one day older.
He once said his goal in life was to live long enough to see Clinton, his only grandson, drive a bulldozer.
Mike was co-owner of Dynahoe Construction and Dynahoe Equipment and Tool Rental in Circleville and worked alongside his brother, Jim, and son, Nick, for many years. He had many employees over the years, who he mentored and helped grow in the construction world. He loved taking equipment apart to repair; if only he had been as good at putting it all back together. He loved riding his Harley around town and heading south, when his health permitted, to visit Daytona for bike week. He enjoyed playing cards, drinking a few beers and hanging out with his friends.
Mike will be missed tremendously by his family, especially his "grandbabies" as he called them. If he could say anything to you today, he'd tell you to hug your grandbabies as long as you can.
Family has requested a private service under the direction of Wellman's Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio.
In honor of Mike, donations to the OSU Leukemia Research Program or the International Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Michael Mets