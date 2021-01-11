Michael Perkins, 76, of Circleville, passed away Jan. 10, 2021.
He was born on Feb. 1, 1944 in Circleville to Robert and Kathryn (Arledge) Perkins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a Vietnam Army veteran.
Michael is survived by his wife, Terry (Knece) Perkins; children, Jodi Perkins, Julie (Fred) Mills, Amanda (Matt) Whited; father-in-law, Paul (Gloria) Knece; seven grandchildren; brothers, William (Melinda), Thomas (Jonda), Robert (Ann) Perkins; sister, Judy (Larry) Justice; brother-in-laws, Randy (Rita), Mark (Brenda) and Scott (Sonya) Knece; and by many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.