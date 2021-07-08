Circleville - Michael Robinette, 79, of Circleville, passed away on July 4, 2021.
He was born on May 26, 1942 in McArthur to Frank and Marguerite (Lomax) Robinette.
Michael a United State Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran retired from RCA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann (Armstrong); children, Tim (Stephanie) Robinette and Jason (Lindsay) Dray; grandchildren, Nick Robinette and Ethan and Evan Dray; and by sisters, Patrea Williams, CeCe Smith and Jane Garrett.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Michael Robinette