Michael Sicka, 64, of Stoutsville, passed away on June 29, 2020.
He was born on April 14, 1956 in Piqua, Kansas to Paul and Shirley (Robb) Sicka.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Michael is survived by his wife, Carla (Stover) Sicka; children, Diane Cook, Austin Sicka, Shane (Crystal) Sicka; stepchildren, Cera and Devin Stover and Erin Uhrig; five grandchildren with one on the way; siblings, Meta Titel, Debbie Robinson, Tim Sicka and Tami (Jeff) Comstock.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Circleville First Baptist Church with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the church’s building fund at 1540 North Court Street.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.