Circleville - Michael D. Steely, 63, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022 at his residence.
He was born on May 3, 1958 in Circleville, the son of George H. and Jean (Thomas) Steely.
He retired as bailiff for the Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister, Susan Jean Steely.
He is survived by his partner of 34 years, Shuri Stevens; Shuri's son, Jason Stevens; sister, Melody (Steve Gussler) Steely; nieces and nephews, Eric (Kendra) Gussler, Amelia Gussler and Hanna Gussler.
Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday Jan. 8, 2022 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Dr. Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Visitation will start at 9 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pickaway County Community Foundation, Park Fund, 770 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Michael Steely