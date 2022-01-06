Circleville - Michael R. Thompson, 73, passed away on Jan. 1, 2022.
He was the son of Howard and Betty Thompson of Portsmouth, Ohio.
A graduate of Portsmouth High School, Michael went on to Ohio University to obtain a BA degree and an MBA by 1979.
Michael worked in telecommunication his entire life. He was a senior engineer for GTE and became the engineering operations manager for Verizon and ECSM Communications Contractors. Even after retirement, he engineered projects for Frontier telephone.
Michael was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war, finishing his service in the Army Reserve for five years.
Michael lived the majority of his life in Circleville, Ohio participating heavily in the Circleville community. He was a past chairman for United Way. He served as a board member and chairman of planning and zoning for Circleville City for several years.
His joy in life was coaching kids soccer and refereeing on Sundays for Circleville Youth Soccer Association. He was also a high school soccer referee through OHSAA for several years.
Michael is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lois Thompson.
Also surviving to mourn his loss is daughter, Jillian Manson (Nathan); and grandchildren, Parker, Presley, and Pierce.
He leaves a sister, Kathy Dunn (Anita); and nieces, Bree, Brooke, and Beth; a sister-in-law, Christi Owens; a niece, Dani Owens; and a nephew, Ben Owens, also survive.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Howard; his stepson, Michael Temple; and his brother-in-law, Gary Owens.
Michael's gruff exterior often gave way to a tender heart to those of us who knew him well. He was a much loved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by many.
Cremation has taken place.
There will be no services.
Arrangements were made by Wellman Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Michael Thompson