Michael Tomlinson

Circleville - Michael James "Mick" Tomlinson, 75, of Circleville, passed away on March 31, 2022 at the Ohio Veterans Home, Georgetown.
He was born on Aug. 28, 1946 in Columbus to Charles L. "Roy" and Evelyn (Taylor) Tomlinson Sr.
He was a veteran of the United States Army, served a tour of duty in Vietnam, lifetime member of Post 2256 AMVETS, Circleville and was a member of BPOE Elks Lodge #77.
He worked for Jefferson Smurfit (Container Corp.) in Circleville and after they closed, he worked for the Circleville City Schools as a custodian.
Mick graduated from Circleville High School in 1965, where he was an outstanding football player, wrestler and weight lifter.
Mick was one of the original founders of the Circleville Barbell Club. Mick was a wonderful and happy person who everyone loved, he loved Ohio State football games and he loved his dog, Rocky.
He spent his last few years in Ohio Veterans Home in Georgetown, Ohio and the family appreciates the excellent care he received.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Jean Eldridge; brothers, Chuck and Ed Tomlinson; and brother-in-law, Harold Arledge.
Michael is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Arledge; loyal friend and companion, Anna Ogan; and her children, Janelle Ohr, Kevin and Kenny Cook; and by several nieces and nephews, Joe Tomlinson, Chuckie Tomlinson, Karen Francis, Kym Barr, Teresa Walker, Tommy Tomlinson, Todd Tomlinson, Ryan Arledge and Lisa Arledge Powell, and their families.
Private graveside services will be held by the family with military honors.
A gathering for friends will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Boulevard. Georgetown, Ohio 45121 in memory of Mick.
