Chillicothe - Michael L. Uhrig, 73, of Chillicothe, died at 8:52 am March 10, 2023, at his residence, following a brief illness.
He was born April 29, 1949, in Chillicothe, to the late Lloyd and Mildred L. (Shoemaker) Uhrig. On June 19, 1971, he married the former Vickie Rossiter, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughter and son-in-law Mandy (Ryan) Grabill, of Clarksburg; his grandchildren: Hannah Kingery, Blake Miller, both of Chillicothe; and Caden Grabill, of Clarksburg; his siblings: Oscar (Sally) Uhrig, Neil (Marilyn) Uhrig, Sandy Uhrig and Gail (Grover) Dresbach, all of Chillicothe; his sister-in-law Donna (Ned) Dean, of Hilliard; several nieces and nephews; and his canine companions “Teddy Bear” and “Sophie.” In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Troy Uhrig; and his sister Catherine Hannigan.
Mike was a graduate of Unioto High School and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University. He worked as an accountant for Kenworth Truck Co. for 37 years. He was a member of Scioto Lodge No 6, F & AM, and the Aladdin Shrine.
His funeral service will be held at 1pm Wednesday, March 15, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home, where a Masonic Funeral will be held at 5pm. www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Michael Uhrig
