Michael Wagner

Circleville - Michael Gerald Wagner, of Circleville, Ohio, died Jan. 30, 2022.
He was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on April 27, 1947 to Gerald H. and Dorothy J. Wagner.
He was a career schoolteacher, coach/mentor, Army veteran, volunteer, and lifelong good samaritan. His life was largely devoted to serving others and making the world a better place through love, kindness and compassion.
He served many years as the president of the Board at Pickaway County Food Pantry where he spent every day gathering supplies and helping others. He was the president of the board and a longtime member of Emmett Chapel UMC. He was also president of the Pickaway Terrace Board of Directors for several years.
Participating in and watching sports was his favorite recreational and leisure pastime. In recent years, he became a world traveler and enjoyed cruises with his spouse.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; brother, Patrick Wagner; and niece, Sara Wagner Gast.
Mike is survived by beloved spouse of 29 years, Cynthia "Cindy"; father, Gerald ("Jerry"); sister, Barbara (Edward) Brookover; two sons, Jason (Rachel) Wagner and Justin (Inocencia) Wagner; stepdaughter, Tiffany (Blane) Andrade; grandchildren, Mabel Wagner, Milo Wagner, Alex Carrion-Castillo, Mateo Wagner, Emmett Wagner, Brandon (Meaghan) Finnan, Ian (Brittany Martinez) Finnan, Kenzie (Drew Bell) Finnan; great-grandchildren, Teeghan and Ivy (daughters of Brandon/Meaghan), and two more due in 2022 to Ian and Brittany, Kenzie and Drew; mother of his children, Alice Wagner; sister-in-law, Barbara Wagner; and numerous other extended family members and friends.
A time of celebrating Mike's life will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday.
Graveside service with Army Funeral Honors will follow at 12 p.m. at Ridgewood Cemetery, Wellston, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mike's memory may be made to Emergency Clearing House Food Pantry, P.O. 1011, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Emmett Chapel UMC.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Michael Wagner