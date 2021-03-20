North Carolina - Michele Butler Hunt — Sept. 21, 1967-Feb. 16, 2021.
It is with much love and great sadness we announce the passing of Michele Butler Hunt. Her presence is already missed here on Earth.
Michele was the daughter of James and Georgann Butler; mother of Chris and Cody Hunt; sister of Deborah Hoffman (John), Dawn Lake (Jeff), James Butler (Ron), and Lisa Linkhorn (Neal); aunt of Kelsey Samuel (Ivon), Brooke Boone (Michael), Andee Schussler (Kyle), Kenna Scaife, Adam and Sean Lee; great-aunt of Charlie and Vance Schussler.
Michele was a dedicated teacher for over 15 years. She taught in Pennsylvania, Florida and North Carolina. Michele loved teaching. Teaching was not just a job; it was her calling and passion.
Michele left behind many cherished family, friends and thoughtful students whose kindness, giving and friendship brought her much happiness and comfort.
Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to inheritanceofhope.org in her memory. Inheritance of Hope is a nonprofit organization that inspires hope in young families facing the loss of a parent. Through counseling and retreat programs, Inheritance of Hope helps families navigate the challenges of a parent's terminal illness.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Michele Hunt