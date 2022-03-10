South Bloomfield - Micky L. Murray, of South Bloomfield, passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Micky was born on Oct. 2, 1935, in Ord, Nebraska, to the late Lela Pearl (Arnold) and Parker Elias Cook.
She graduated high school from Ashville Harrison in 1953 and was a homemaker. She was a founding member of the Rick Brown Post VFW Women's Auxiliary, and South Bloomfield United Methodist Church.
Micky is preceded in death by her husband, William Lewis "Louie" Murray; daughters, Lela and Debbie Logan; sisters, Fern Duemey, Faye McNamee, Ruth Cline, and Della Jewell; brothers, Steve and Richard Cook.
She is survived by her son, Bill (Mary) Murray; daughters, Myrna (Robert) Campbell, Paula (Gary) Davis; son-in-law, Curt Logan; brother, Jerry (Sue) Cook; 16 grandchildren, Shawn, Elise, Kenny, Barry, Amy, Amber, Holly, Timmy, Tommy, Josh, Billy, Charlie, Taylor, Jesse, Jenna, Cameron; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friend to all, she never met a stranger.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at Oliver Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Pastor Floyd Hubbell will officiate.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rick Brown VFW 3301 Northup Avenue, South Bloomfield, Ohio, or South Bloomfield United Methodist Church 5027 West 2nd Street, South Bloomfield, Ohio.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Micky Murray