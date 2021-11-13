Mike Miller

Amanda - Mike D. Miller, age 64, of Amanda, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at Grant Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 20, 1957, in Pickaway County, son of the late Maynard and Joyce (Stebelton) Miller.
He was a graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School, class of 1976 and then attended OU-L where he earned an Associates Degree in electronics.
In June 2004. he earned his Bachelor's Degree in leadership and ministries from the Circleville Bible College.
DuPont was where he worked, but farming was who he was. Mike was an EMT for 27 years for Clearcreek Township and was also a volunteer firefighter for Clearcreek Township.
He attended Fairview United Methodist Church all of his life where he was a Sunday School teacher and past Lay Leader. Mike shared his talents as a member of the "Good For Nothing" bunch at the church where they would help those in need.
Mike could build, repair, or design anything. Through the Village Mountain Mission Project, he took many trips to the Dominican Republic to build homes. He was a member of the Circleville Men's Barbershop Chorus.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane L. (Kelly) Miller; children, Colleen (Jonathan) Edge, Aaron Miller, and John Miller; granddaughter, Alaina Lynn Miller, who had her "Pappy" wrapped around her little finger; sister, Rachael Reeder; mother-in-law, Martha Kelly; brothers-in-law, Michael (Sandra Pence) Kelly, and Mark Kelly; sister-in-law, Debra (Paul) Hoagland; various cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and a host of others who called him a good friend.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Steve Miller; sister, Rebecca Gentzel; father-in-law, Bill Kelly.
A celebration of his life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 310 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 with Pastor Kenn Barton and Pastor Keith Deel as officiants.
At the request of his family, cremation has been arranged by Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Miller Family Scholarship, c/o the A-C Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 248, Amanda, Ohio 43102 or to the Village Mountain Mission Project, c/o Fairview United Methodist Church, 9015 Oakland-Stoutsville Road, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154 with a notation for: Iglesias Betel - LaSabana, which is a church in the Dominican Republic that is very dear to Mike's heart.
To honor Mike's memory, see a need and fill it.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com. Mike Miller