Mike Predragovich, age 90, of Waverly, Ohio, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Mount Carmel East hospital in Columbus, Ohio from complications related to COVID-19.
He was born Aug. 6, 1930 in Canton, Ohio, the son of the late Peter and Dorothy (Trbruscic) Predragovich.
Surviving are one daughter, Sherry Tuinstra, of Circleville, Ohio; three granddaughters, Nikki (Richey) Taylor, of Ashville, Ohio, Megan (Ryan) Kroflich, of Columbus, Ohio, and Kelsey Tuinstra, of Circleville, Ohio.
Also surviving are three great-grandsons, Cohen, Reid and Beckett Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Pamela Predragovich; former wife, Barbara (Bobst) Predragovich; and son-in-law, Michael Tuinstra.
Mike was one of 10 children; brothers, Steve, Paul, Ivan, Louis, George and Sam Predragovich, and sisters, Katherine Forester, Eva Berardelli and Anne Crislip. Mike was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18 Union. He had worked his entire life in construction and loved being outdoors.
Cremation has taken place.
