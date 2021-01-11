Mike Roeder Sr., 71, of Amanda, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021 in Riverside Hospital surrounded by his wife and three sons.
He was born on Nov. 12, 1949 in Columbus, the son of Ernest and Ruby (Blake) Roeder.
He was a member of the Eagles #685 and coached Pee Wee football for years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Daniel, Sue, Diane and David.
He is survived by his wife, Fannie (Miller) Roeder; children, Mike (Wendi) Roeder Jr., David (Michele) Roeder and Chris (Molly) Roeder; seven grandchildren, Steven, Mikey (Heather), J.R., David, Jr., Samantha, Lara and Zachary; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.