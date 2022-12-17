Columbus - Mike Runkle, Jr., 47, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away from heart surgery complications on December 3, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born in Columbus to Cynthia and Mike Runkle, Sr., he was a graduate of Lake Howell (FL) High School, Class of 1994. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Runkle. He is survived by his children: Millia Runkle, Maya Runkle and Marlie Runkle, his parents Cynthia and Mike Runkle, Sr., his siblings Heather (Albert, Sr.) Havranek, Nick Runkle and Tina Gunn, nephews Albert Havranek, Jr., Elliot Havranek and Tyler Runkle, uncle Greg Runkle, former spouse Michelle Kuhns-Runkle and many friends.

