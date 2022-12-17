Columbus - Mike Runkle, Jr., 47, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away from heart surgery complications on December 3, 2022 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born in Columbus to Cynthia and Mike Runkle, Sr., he was a graduate of Lake Howell (FL) High School, Class of 1994. Mike was preceded in death by his brother Christopher Runkle. He is survived by his children: Millia Runkle, Maya Runkle and Marlie Runkle, his parents Cynthia and Mike Runkle, Sr., his siblings Heather (Albert, Sr.) Havranek, Nick Runkle and Tina Gunn, nephews Albert Havranek, Jr., Elliot Havranek and Tyler Runkle, uncle Greg Runkle, former spouse Michelle Kuhns-Runkle and many friends.
Family will welcome friends from 6:00-7:00p.m. MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022 at the TIDD FUNERAL HOME, PLAIN CITY-DUBLIN CHAPEL, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, Ohio 43064 (614)733-0080 where a brief Memorial Service will begin at 7:00p.m. MONDAY.
Please visit www.tiddfuneralhomes.com to share your favorite memories and to send your condolences to the Runkle Family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the "Mike (Ralph) Runkle, Jr. Memorial and Support Fund" through the family's GoFundMe account. http://gofund.me/c57c4646 Mike Runkle, Jr.
