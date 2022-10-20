Grove City, OH - Mildred A Bidwell, 83, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Grove City, Ohio, with her family by her side. Born August 13, 1939, in West Jefferson, Ohio, to parents Richard and Olga (nee, Krieger) Wilson, Mildred was the oldest of five children and a 1957 graduate of Huntington High School. Always a compassionate care giver, she graduated from Grant School of Nursing and served as a Registered Nurse for decades.
She was married to Nick L. Bidwell for 59 years. Together, Mildred and Nick enjoyed gatherings with family and traveling from Canada to Florida, where they had a winter home for many years. Mildred was a skilled seamstress, baker, home chef, and gardener. No Christmas was complete without her delicious spritz tree cookies. She was as comfortable swinging a golf club on the course as playing games with her grandchildren or creating art through painting or drawing.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers-in-law John Cooper and Norman Bidwell. She is survived by her husband, Nick Bidwell, son Craig (Mary) Bidwell, and daughter Holly (Jason) Hollman; grandchildren Zackary Bidwell, Mickayla (Brandon King) Bidwell; great-grandchildren Klaira Bidwell and Cope King; sisters Margaret (Orban) Burchwell, Sarah (Pat) Gast; Shirley Cooper; brother Gary (Becky) Wilson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for family will be officiated by Rev. Eddie Powers, 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Reber Hill Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Mount Carmel Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her memory to Pink Ribbon Girls (pinkribbongirls.org). Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Mildred Bidwell
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.