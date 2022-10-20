Grove City, OH - Mildred A Bidwell, 83, passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Grove City, Ohio, with her family by her side. Born August 13, 1939, in West Jefferson, Ohio, to parents Richard and Olga (nee, Krieger) Wilson, Mildred was the oldest of five children and a 1957 graduate of Huntington High School. Always a compassionate care giver, she graduated from Grant School of Nursing and served as a Registered Nurse for decades.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments