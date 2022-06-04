Milton Emerine

Circleville - Milt Emerine, 65, of Circleville, passed away June 1, 2022 at Berger Hospital, surrounded by family after battling an extended illness. He was born on July 30, 1956 in Circleville, the son of James and Helen (Armentrout) Emerine. He is survived by his wife, Teresa (Ankrom) Emerine and would have celebrated 43 years of marital bliss on June 23; daughter, Michelle (Travis) Stone; grandson, Breece; granddaughter, Wrigley; son, Micah (Lacie) Emerine; granddog, Emma; siblings, Mary, Mike (Ginger), Joe (Brenda), John (Rebecca), Ralph (Becky); sister-in-law, Carol; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Ty (Dacia) and father-in-law, Bill Ankrom. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim and Tommy and mother-in-law, June. He was involved in several community activities, Crop Walk Pickaway County, Jeff Ankrom Memorial/Rainbow Fund, Circleville City Schools Foundation and Board Auction, PICCA Board and other various activities in the community, always looking for ways to help those in need, Heber Lodge #501 F & AM, Sertoma Club, Organize, sponsor and establish Mid-Ohio Raptors Baseball/Softball Travel Team. He touched many lives in often unseen ways through his Christian faith and bringing joy to folks at Christmas by playing Santa. He graduated from Westfall H.S. and attended Ohio University, graduating from Franklin University while working full time. He worked as a CPA,CFP with a passion for personal finance and investment planning and helping and educating people to navigate through various financial situations. Milt liked golfing, fishing, camping, traveling, cooking, boating, baking and making candy to gift to others. He always enjoyed all types of music and playing air guitar, spending time with family, watching grandkids play, going to Breece's sporting activities and traveling with Raptor Baseball and enjoying nature. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Circle Area Humane Society, Shriner's Hospital for children or Charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Milton Emerine
To plant a tree in memory of Milton Emerine as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.