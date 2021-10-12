Jacksonville - Miriam Louise Brown Moore passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at Woodbury Wellness in Hampstead, North Carolina.
She was born in 1924 in Circleville, Ohio to Orrin and Mary R. Brown.
She was married to Hospital Corpsman Chief Petty Officer (ret.), Mack George Moore Jr. who predeceased her in 1971.
She was a strong, loving military wife who supported Mack through service in WWII, Korea and Vietnam.
Miriam and Mack had three children, Cynthia Brown (Fred), Mack III (Towana) and Brad (Mary Beth); three grandchildren, Sara E. and Matthew D. Moore and Lieutenant Commander USN(ret.) James Kennedy Martin (Kristal); as well as three great-grandchildren, Jolie K., Zella M. and Braack K. Martin.
A celebration of Miriam's life and accomplishments will be held at a later date.
In the interim, in lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physician's Drive, Wilmington, North Carolina 28401.
Miriam Moore