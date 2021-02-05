Mona Belle (Leist) Anderson, 87, of Circleville, passed away Jan. 31, 2021 in OSU.
She was born on June 16, 1933 in Pickaway County, the daughter of Roy and Mary “Dolly” (Kochensparger) Leist.
She was a graduate of Circleville High School. She loved her family, enjoyed walks on the beach collecting shells, reading, woodworking and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice (Clarence) Snyder; and brother, Larry Leist.
She is survived by her sons, Ed (Lisa) Anderson, David Anderson, Ray (Jacalyn) Anderson and James Anderson; daughters, Vicky (Michael) Martin, Terry Shelley, Sheree (Stephen) Boyden, Amy (Marc) MacKeraghan; 20 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Virginia) Leist, Donald (Karen) Leist and Charles (Janice) Leist; sisters, Gloria (Dick) Henson and Donna (Richard) Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.