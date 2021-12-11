Mona L. Morrison

Ashville - Mona Lee Morrison, 88, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at Riverside Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Mona was born on April 7, 1933 to the late Clara Mae (Roese) Keiser in Columbus, Ohio.
Mona was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison School and throughout the years, had worked as a secretary for Farm Bureau in Columbus, Village United Methodist Church, Bicker's Hauling and most recently, 27 years at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home.
Mona was a 68-year member of Pythian Sisters of Ashville and Majors Temple, a past Grand Chief and past Supreme Representative of State of Ohio Pythian Sisters, a member of Ashville Heritage Society and past member of Ashville Women's Civic Club. She was a member of the South Bloomfield United Methodist Church and she and her husband Charlie enjoyed going to the Palace Theater throughout the years.
Besides her mother, Mona was preceded in death by stepfather, Fred Keiser.
Mona is survived by husband of 70 years, Charles W. Morrison; son, Charles Dean (Rhonda) Morrison, of Ashville; daughter, Connie (Richard) DeWeese, of South Carolina; grandchildren, Airicia (Adam) Holcomb, of South Carolina, Ryan (Carrie) Morrison, of Ashville, Josh (Heather) Hutchinson, of Florida, Chad (Katie) Morrison, of Orient, Trent (Megan) Morrison, of Circleville; great-grandchildren, Gabe, Lilly Grace, Emma Rose, Ryanna, Jayden, Kenlee, Levi, Lucas, Lewis, Lydia and Clare; goddaughter, Mistee Paige Parker; beloved pet dog, Harley.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2-6 p.m. with a Pythian Sisters Service at 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 with Pastors Floyd Hubbell, Josh Hutchinson and Trent Morrison officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Bloomfield United Methodist Church, 5027 2nd Street West, South Bloomfield, Ohio 43103 or Ashville Heritage Society, 34 Long Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Mona L. Morrison