Ashville - Mona Lee Trego, 92, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at The Wyngate Senior Living Community in Circleville, Ohio.
She was born on April 22, 1929 in South Bloomfield to the late Karl and Georgia (Roese) Graham.
Mona Lee was a graduate of Ashville-Harrison High School Class of 1947.
On Dec. 15, 1951, she married the love of her life, Jerry M. Trego, at First English Lutheran Church in Ashville.
She retired after 20-plus years from Ashville Elementary as a cook. After retirement, she and Jerry enjoyed traveling with a host of close friends.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Jo Ann and Bryan Grant; in-laws, Harry and Marie Trego.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jerry; children, Jill (Roger) Rill, of Hilliard, Tami (Russ) Reynolds, of Loudonville, and Terry (Suzanne) Trego, of Ashville; grandchildren, Susan Rill, Alan (Jen) Rill, Lee (Sarah) Reynolds, Erin (Mick) Reilly, Stewart Trego and Graham Trego; great-grandchildren, Greta and Cora Reynolds; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many lifelong friends.
There will be a private service held at First English Lutheran Church at the convenience of the family with Pastor Joe Wolf officiating.
Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First English Lutheran Church 94 Long Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Due to COVID, masks required and social distancing is encouraged.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Mona L. Trego