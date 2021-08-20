Myer R. Conley, 14, of Circleville, passed away at his residence on Aug. 17, 2021.
He was born on July 31, 2007, the son of Chad and Dawnell (Coleman) Conley.
He is survived by his parents; sister, Emma; grandparents, Bob and Terry Conley and Dick and Connie Brink; aunts and uncles, Courtney Weiss, and her children, Riely, Carson, Landon and Grady, Brian (Jackie) Coleman, Samantha Brink, and her children, Cody, Megan, Taylor and Jayden, Nicole (Mark) Frazier, and their children, Tyler and Luke; great-uncles and aunts, Bob Coleman and Zuella (Dave) Wiley, Becky (Loren) Johnson, and their children, Brent Johnson, Jayme (Jeff) Weller, and their kids, Brianna and Seth; cousins, David Bidwell, Mark (Lori) Bidwell and Misty (Aaron) Simpson; and best friend, Brody Rine.
He loved riding his bike, playing video games, board games and playing the ukulele.
He was a straight "A" student and enjoyed being with his friends.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor Kevin Pees officiating.
Burial will be in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Suicide Prevention.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.