Myrna L. Cordray

Orient - Myrna Louise Cordray, 83, of Orient, Ohio, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Myrna was born on Dec. 18, 1937 to the late Albert A. and Mary (Simcox) Alloy in Columbus, Ohio.
Myrna was a 1956 graduate of Scioto Township High School and worked briefly for Westinghouse.
She was a homemaker dedicated to her family and was an avid flower arranger. She was a member of The Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and served as a Master Judge at competitions.
Besides her parents, Myrna was preceded in death by siblings, Joyce McGann and Michael Alloy.
Myrna is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Gregory Scott Cordray and Tammy Jo (Danny) Johnson; grandsons, Thomas Richard (Sherry) Cordray and Daniel Cordray; great-grandson, Anthony Hunter Cordray; sisters, Cathy (Lim) Curry and Barb (Tim) Terry; sister-in-law, Sandy (Jim) McClausky.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with Perry Fausnaugh presiding.
Care of family and arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
