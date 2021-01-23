Circleville - Nancy Jo (Hess) Farthing, 77, of Circleville, Ohio, died Jan. 20, 2021.
Born June 2, 1943, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. (Jean Armstrong) Hess, of Chillicothe, Ohio.
She is survived by husband, John; their children, Laura (Jeff) Dornsife, of New Albany, Ohio, Jeff (Julie) Farthing, of Circleville, Ohio, Michael (Kathleen) Farthing, of Pickerington, Ohio, and Kimberly (Rob) Fausnaugh, of Circleville, Ohio; grandchildren, Alexa and Emily Dornsife, Zachary Tarbill, Macy, Olivia and Madalyn Fausnaugh, and Taylor and Luke Farthing; and companion, extraordinary care provider and special friend, Shelly Higdon.
Appreciation to lifelong and loyal friends, Richard and Marie Gerhardt, and the assistance from Berger OhioHealth Hospice.
Nancy graduated from The Ohio State University in 1965. She dedicated her life to family, her prized gardens and was an avid Ohio State supporter.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Nancy Farthing