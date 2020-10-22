Nancy Herron, 78, of Circleville, Ohio passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Dublin Methodist Hospital.
Preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mildred Shaner, survivors include her husband Walter Herron; children Robert (Sara) DePouw, Tim Herron, Ethan (Cindy) Harber, Teresa DePouw, Trish (Hank) Ottman; special niece Courtney Watson; 11 grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren and her brother Jim (Sheryl) Shaner.
A celebration of life visitation will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-4 PM at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home 420 W. Main St. Ashville, Ohio 43103. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus Street Grove City, Ohio. Online guest book at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com.