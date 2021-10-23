Amanda - Nancy Jo "Nana" Hunter, of Amanda, Ohio, passed away at Riverside United Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruby Hunter; and grandson, Joseph Dakota "Koty" Huston, of Amanda, Ohio.
Nana is lovingly remembered by her remaining family; daughters, Heather Parks, Holly (Tiff) Morrison and Amy ( Chris ) Robinson; grandchildren, Caitlin Robinson, Samantha Huston, Hannah Robinson, Jacob Noble, Kane Parks, Jessica Parks, Harley Poling, Brady Noble, Theran Parks, Laci Noble, Mason Henderson; great-grandchildren, Mila, Josie, Paisley, Audri, Kayden, Mia and Ryli; brother, Mike (Linda) Hunter; niece, Shannon Anderson; and nephew, Shane Hunter; her dogs, Miley, Bear, McTavish, Toby Apollo and Hanna.
Visitation at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home will be on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 4-7 p.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m., Pastor Chris Hildenbrand officiating.
Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made in her name to Greatful Acres Pet Rescue, Grateful Acres Pets, P.O. Box 155, Amanda, Ohio 43102. Nancy Hunter