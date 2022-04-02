Laurelville - Nancy Justice, 90, of Laurelville, passed away on March 29, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1931 in Ross County to Kenneth and Frances (Barnes) Weaver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Justice; siblings, JoAnn Shea, Jack H. Weaver, Shirley Claggett, Bill and Bob Weaver; and by brother-in-law, Ronnie Claggett; and sister-in-law, Linda Weaver.
Nancy is survived by her children, Vicky (Mike) Chestnut, Joe (Cathy) Justice; grandchildren, Shonna Phillips, Brandi (Jeremy) Conrad, Chad Justice; great-grandchildren, Sophia Fulkerson, Caleb Conrad; step-grandchildren, T.J. and Andy Penwell; step-great-grandchild, Cody Penwell; siblings, Sally (Ronnie) Majors, Cindy (Victor) Smith; sister-in-law, Carol Weaver; and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.