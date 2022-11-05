Nancy Lee (Thomas) Kim

Phoenix - Nancy Lee Kim, 73 of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on October 28, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1948, to John and Leona Thomas at Berger Hospital in Circleville, Oh. She is preceded in death by both her parents John and Leona Thomas, her brother Danny Thomas, and her daughter Lisa McDaniel Shively. She is survived by her partner of 27+ years Francisco Magallenes, children Heidi McDaniel Radcliff, Kelly (Laura) Thomas and Matt (Beth) Kim, sister Jonnie (Steve) Swackhammer, grandchildren Ravan (Scott Hill) Basham, Tanner Kingery, BJ (Haley) Radcliff, Danni Hargenrader, Brady Kim, niece Madison Swackhammer, several great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friend Ada Baker Racin.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Kim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

