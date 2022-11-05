Nancy Lee (Thomas) Kim

Phoenix - Nancy Lee Kim, 73 of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on October 28, 2022. She was born on November 28, 1948, to John and Leona Thomas at Berger Hospital in Circleville, Oh. She is preceded in death by both her parents John and Leona Thomas, her brother Danny Thomas, and her daughter Lisa McDaniel Shively. She is survived by her partner of 27+ years Francisco Magallenes, children Heidi McDaniel Radcliff, Kelly (Laura) Thomas and Matt (Beth) Kim, sister Jonnie (Steve) Swackhammer, grandchildren Ravan (Scott Hill) Basham, Tanner Kingery, BJ (Haley) Radcliff, Danni Hargenrader, Brady Kim, niece Madison Swackhammer, several great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friend Ada Baker Racin.
Nancy was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and friend. She loved her family and friends with all her heart and would do anything for them. She was smart, funny, loving and enjoyed living in Arizona; however, she was a Buckeye forever. She believed in working hard for the things you want and living life to its fullest. She loved traveling, singing, country music, cooking, shopping, and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Cremation will take place and a Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
