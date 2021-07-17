Nancy Mayberry

Circleville - Nancy Ann (Carter) Mayberry, 87, of Circleville, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 17, 1933, to John and Evelyn (Imler) Carter in Columbus, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mayberry; her children, David Skaggs, Cathy Mayberry, and Richard Mayberry; her grandchild, Katerina Bernadzikowski; and her siblings, Dick, Bill, Jim, and Joyce Carter.
She is survived by her remaining loving family: her daughters, Linda Sue (Steve) Mayberry-Wunsch and Susan Bernadzikowski; and her grandchildren, Maria (Kapono Correia) and Anthony (Afnan Blankinship) Bernadzikowski.
Nancy, a long-time homemaker, was an active booster in the Logan Elm school system who later served Pickaway County for many years as an election judge. She was an avid reader and gardener, as well as a dedicated custodian of companion animals and a devoted grandmother whose deep love will sustain her grandchildren forever.
Nancy's children and grandchildren testify to her firm belief that any problem could be solved with hard work, persistence and possibly a combination of vinegar and baking soda.
Nancy's 65-year marriage to the greatest love of her life, Paul, continues now into eternity.
Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate support for either Lifeline of Ohio, an organ donation nonprofit, or for BrightFocus Foundation, a nonprofit whose research efforts target Alzheimer's Disease and Macular Degeneration.
Lifeline of Ohio: 770 Kinnear Road, Columbus, Ohio 43212. https://lifelineofohio.org/.
BrightFocus Foundation: 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, Maryland 20871. https://www.brightfocus.org/.
