Stoutsville - Nancy "Rusty" Sue Morris, of Stoutsville, passed away on July 5, 2021.
She was born on May 8, 1945 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Paul and Ruth (Tustin) Kennedy.
Nancy was a very proud U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era and worked as a nurses aide at the Chillicothe VA.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Morris; son, Ronnie Seggerman II; brother, Richard K. Kennedy; and aunts and uncle, Dolores and Jim Fisher and JoAnn Tustin.
Nancy is survived by brother, Ronald (Elaine) Kennedy, of Chillicothe; nephews, Aaron J. (Tricia) Kennedy, of Chillicothe, Shannon (Susan) Kennedy, of Columbus, Shawn (Julie) Kennedy, of Texas; niece, Tara Kennedy (Wade Morrison), of Chillicothe; special cousin, Susan Fisher, of Columbus.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 11, from 4-6 p.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor John Rhinehart officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Nancy Morris