Lewis Center - Nancy Emily (Greeno) North went to be with the Lord on Jan. 20, 2022.
She was born Jan. 22, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to Howard E. Greeno and C. Marvene (Pitt) Styers.
Nancy was preceded in death by her sister, Betty L. Moore; and husband, Howard T. North Sr.
A loving mother and grandmother, she is survived by children, Christine N. Becker (Gregory), of Haymarket, Virginia, Howard T. North Jr., of Circleville, Ohio, and Patricia A. North (Kenneth Matesz), of Galion, Ohio; grandchildren, H. Matthew Paul, of Seattle, Washington, Emily E. Paul, of Galion, Ohio, and Joshua W. Paul, of San Antonio, Texas.
She is also survived by her brother, David L. Greeno, of Circleville, Ohio; and sister, Mona K. Jeffries, of Palmetto, Florida.
A celebration of life and funeral service will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise Schoedinger Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Visitation starts at 11 a.m., followed by a service at 1 p.m.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, Ohio 43082.
Nancy North