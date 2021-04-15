Circleville - Nancy Pine, 62, of Circleville, passed away on April 12, 2021.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1959 in Circleville to Robert and Beverly (Amann) Morgan.
Nancy retired from Walmart after 30 years. She loved to read, loved her children and grandchildren and loved her dogs. She was passionate about spreading awareness of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, which is a disease she battled for almost 10 years.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Pine; father-in-law, Danny Pine; and brother, Michael Morgan.
Nancy is survived by her mother, Beverly Morgan; children, Jennifer (George) Cockerham, Danny (Allana) Whitehead, Nicholas (Lauren) Whitehead and Ben Pine; grandchildren, Bobby, Seth, Makya, Sawyer and Finn; sisters, Vivian (Tom) Tatman, Cheryl (Fred) Farley, Candy (Mark) Mosley; mother-in-law, Myra Pine; brother-in-law, Jack Pine; sisters-in-law, Tammy (Rick) VanGundy and Sharon Morgan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with Pastor Ty Myers officiating with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 and Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12.
Memorial contributions can be made to OSU Transplant Team.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Nancy Pine