Circleville - Nancy Jane Speakman, 86, of Circleville, peacefully passed away July 3, 2021 at her residence with family by her side.
She was born June 23, 1935, the daughter of Wayne and Opal (Reynolds) Chester in Pickaway County.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clyde E. Speakman; son, Michael Speakman; sisters, Ruby Chester and George Ann Puffinbarger; stepmother, Evelyn Chester; brothers-in-law, Sam Speakman, Bill Puffinbarger, Paul Smith and Ronnie Waugh; sisters-in-law, Sue Waugh and Faye Speakman.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was very important and precious to her.
She was a graduate of Williamsport High School and retired from General Electric. She enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State football and basketball. She also enjoyed tending to her flower gardens.
Nancy is survived by sons, Randy Speakman, Rusty (Jennifer) Speakman; daughter, Gina (Mike) Stiles; daughter-in-law, Debbie Speakman; grandchildren, April (Mike) Justus, Nicholas Speakman, Nyles (Michelle) Speakman, Leah Stiles, Ean (Andrea) Stiles, Rhett Speakman and Rayanne Speakman; great-grandchildren, Ethan Rhodes, Lily Rhodes and Alex Rhodes; sister, Nell (Benny) Mowery; stepsister, Lori (Vic) Scott; stepbrother, Wayne (Michelle) Chester; and sister-in-law, Bea Smith.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport, Ohio.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Nancy Speakman