Circleville - Nancy Carolyn (Butler) Traylor, 90, passed away in Circleville, Ohio, on Saturday, October 30. She was born on February 8, 1932, in Hopewell, Virginia, the youngest daughter of Charles Harold Butler and Nora Belle (Lewis) Butler.
Nancy was a native Virginian with roots going back to colonial Jamestown. Her 9th great-grandfather was Secretary of the Virginia colony and acting Royal Governor, Col. George Reade. She grew up in the Tri-Cities area (i.e., Hopewell, Petersburg and Colonial Heights), south of Richmond. She graduated from Petersburg High School in 1950 where she was a member of the Glee Club, Warner Tri-Hi-Y Club and Student Council. Also, in 1950, she was a Tobacco Princess representing the City of Petersburg in the second annual National Tobacco Festival. After high school, Nancy worked for the Virginia Electric & Power Company (VEPCO) and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Following the birth of her daughter, Nancy worked at home where she dedicated her life to creating a loving environment for her family. She volunteered as an assistant to her daughter's teachers and was active in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and Band Boosters. In the 1970's, she went back to work as a hostess, event planner and assistant manager at the LK Restaurant (Bucky's), Circleville, Ohio, and later as a hostess at J.R. Valentine's restaurant in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Nancy was a member of the First Christian Church, Petersburg, Virginia and the First Christian Church, Chillicothe, Ohio. She dedicated herself to her church homes, singing in the choirs, contributing to multiple women's circles, and teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. Nancy was often asked to sing solos and duets for services and special events. She loved reading, especially biographies and historical non-fiction. She enjoyed gardening and canning her harvests to share with friends and neighbors. Nancy also loved baseball. She enthusiastically supported her Cincinnati Reds, in bad seasons as well as good ones.
Nancy was a genuine lady who always had a kind word for all she met. She enjoyed doing for others and always remembered an anniversary or birthday. She was known by all for her bright smile, sense of humor, selfless giving and compassion.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest sister, Evelyn Lorraine (Butler) Post, and her brothers-in law, Col. Harold Nelson Post and Dr. Louis Henry Keffer, Jr. She is survived by her spouse of almost 70 years, Forrest Allen Traylor, and daughter Susan C. Traylor, both of Circleville, Ohio; her older sister, Elizabeth Anne (Butler) Keffer of Newport News; and many nieces and nephews living in Virginia, North Carolina, California and Arizona.
A visitation will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 N Court St, Circleville, Ohio. The family will be greeting friends and relatives from 5-7 p.m. A grave side service will be held in Virginia at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Virginia, at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Best Friends Animal Society. Condolences may be left online on the guest book at www.bestfriends.org. or Circle Area Humane Society, PO Box 784, Circleville, Ohio 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Nancy Traylor