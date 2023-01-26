Circleville - Nathan (Nate) Eric Mofield, of Circleville, Ohio peacefully passed away in his home, at the age of 50, on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after a long battle with kidney disease.
Born June 17th, 1972, Nate was the beloved son of Judy and Steve Spicer and the late Sylvester A. Mofield; loving brother of Sara Mofield (Gregg) Goga and devoted uncle to Jack and Allison Goga.
Nate is survived by his much-loved Uncle Larry Mofield, along with his wife Fay, and his caring aunts: Ethel Mofield (Gary) Hreben, Esther Wixon DeTray, Nancy (Bill) Wixon and numerous cousins who will greatly miss him.
Nate is preceded in death by his grandparents and his uncles: Bill Wixon, Elmer Mofield, Jr. and Jonathan Mofield.
Nate was diagnosed with kidney disease at sixteen and subsequently had two kidney transplants, with his last kidney being donated by his sister in 2008 and lasting until 2022. He was a 1991 graduate of Circleville High School and studied auto diesel mechanics at The University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, Ohio. Nathan had a very inquisitive mind. He enjoyed reading just about anything he could get his hands on and talking with anyone about anything. He enjoyed model building, especially military airplanes, and belonged to a world-wide internet model building club. Nathan was a self-taught photographer, with help from his Uncle Larry Mofield (Owensboro, KY). His photographs have been on display in several businesses in Circleville and in the Circleville Presbyterian Church. His latest achievement was taking second place in the Circleville Pumpkin Show photo exhibit, last year.
Nate had many good, loyal friends. He deeply appreciated, treasured, and valued each friendship he had. He especially enjoyed joining them to cheer on his Bengals, Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Nate enjoyed watching movies and listening to music and he would talk about the social and moral messages found therein. He had a tender, caring heart and often gave to friends and people in need. Nate was brave and courageous and tried to remain cheerful, as he suffered from kidney and heart disease. He was an inspiration to many.
We are at peace knowing that Nathan is no longer in a body that kept him from achieving all he wanted to do, but deeply saddened by his loss.
A Memorial Gathering will be held Sat., January 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church 574 E. Main Street Circleville Ohio 43113.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or kidneyfund.org. If you would like to honor Nathan and his life, please register as an Organ Donor at organdonor.gov., or donate to the Circleville Community Kitchen. Make checks payable to Circleville Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 147, Circleville, Ohio 43113
Nathan Mofield