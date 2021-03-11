Neil Frazier

Ashville - Neil Kraft Frazier 1940 -2021.
The family of Neil K. Frazier, of Ashville, Ohio, is saddened to announce his passing following a battle with Alzheimer's, and several months of hospital and rehab stays.
On Saturday, March 6, Neil, age 81, crossed over in his home surrounded by his family and beloved dog, Bruti.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Kathryn ( Kraft) Frazier; and sisters, Joyce Frazier and Donna Wolfe.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Sonia; daughter, Melissa J. Frazier, of Circleville; beloved grandson, Kreg. A Agin, of Grove City; and faithful friend, Brutus "Bruti".
In addition, favorite brother-in-law, Dale Wolfe; nephews, Darryl Wolfe and Doug (Ellen) Wolfe; niece, Deanna (Rob) Reeser; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Neil was born Jan. 6, 1940 in Berger Hospital, Circleville, and was a 1959 graduate of Portsmouth West High School. Following graduation, he worked for Coca Cola bottling company in Circleville, Ohio. He was a member of the Circleville First CCCU church quartet/trio called the Anchormen, and traveled to numerous churches, camp meetings and revivals for many years.
In 1965, he was united in marriage to Sonia L. Leatherwood by the Rev. R G Humble at Circleville First CCCU church in Circleville, Ohio. He was owner and operator of Frazier Decorating for over 40 years, where he worked in countless homes and businesses throughout the Pickaway County area up until his retirement.
Neil was faithful to his church and served as Sunday School Superintendent and church trustee. Following retirement, his position of trustee became his second job, allowing him to fulfill his love of working with his hands to beautify the churches. He loved Ohio State sports, treasured holidays and family celebrations and loved to travel to Boone, North Carolina, to serve at the Operation Christmas Child shoebox processing center.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Circleville First CCCU Church, Circleville, and will be officiated by Rev. Ronald Reese.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville, Ohio.
Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m.
COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial offering to CCCU Missions Department, 1553 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
