Neil R. Doersam, 51, of Lockbourne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, at home.
Neil was born on Nov. 21, 1969, Columbus, predeceased by father, Forrest Doersam.
He was a 1988 graduate of Hamilton Township High School and Eastland Vocational School and a lifelong farmer.
Neil is survived by mother, Phyllis Doersam; sister, Cindy (Jeff) Fischer, of Columbus; brothers, Larry (Pam) Doersam, of Ashville, Phillip (Lisa) Doersam, of Groveport, and Eric (Penny) Doersam, of Rushville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Sunday, Dec. 27 from noon until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Beth Marshall officiating.
Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lockbourne United Methodist Church, 1260 Vause Street, Lockbourne, Ohio 43137.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.