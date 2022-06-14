Laurelville - Neil Edward Redd, 88, passed away in Laurelville on June 10, 2022 around 1:30. He was born at home in a log house on the Old Bremen Road, Logan, OH February 13, 1934. Neil was the son of the late Orlie and Mary Redd. Neil was preceded in death also by brother-in-law Roger Bray. He began schooling in a one room school house with eight grades at Webb Summit near Webb's Chapel Church where he attended for many years. Neil graduated from Logan High School in 1952 where he played in the high school band. He worked for the Hulls Printing Company for nearly 21 years. He retired from the State of Ohio Penal system as a vocational teacher after 30 years of service. Neil leaves behind Wanda Harmon, his beloved partner of 25 years. Neil and Wanda were active members of Trinity United Methodist Church, Laurelville. Neil served his country from 1957-1963 with 18 months in Germany. He was a Colonel's driver and received the Soldier of the Month Award. Neil served on many committees and was president of the Earth Angel Foundation of Ohio, Inc. for the past 36 years since 1986. Neil is survived by his son Dean Edward Redd and Wanda's children Larry (Connie), Bob, Beverly (Clayton) and Steve (Kendra), brother Norman (Shirley) Redd, sister Shirley Redd Bray. Neil played his sousaphone in the Adelphi Community Band, the Circleville Pumpkin Show Band and the U.S.A.T.C.A Training Band at Fort Knox, KY. Neil was president of the Corvettes of Lancaster for many years and member of the Lancaster Old Car Club. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday June 15, 2022 at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Pastor Brian Davis officiating. Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery with military honors. Friends may visit Tuesday 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to the Earth Angel Foundation of Ohio, Inc. P.O. Box 333 Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Neil Redd
To plant a tree in memory of Neil Redd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
