Neoma Isabell Wheatcraft, age 86, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019. She was born September 4, 1933 in Hocking County Ohio to her parents Daniel and Lena “Turner” Graham.
Neoma was a strong woman, letting no obstacle stand in her way to be the nurturing matriarch of her family. She was a caring person who also knew what she wanted out of life and worked hard to make those things happen. Neoma loved to cook, and passed down a great deal of knowledge to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed dearly by her family.
Neoma is preceded in death by her parents; her sister Loretta Lawless; her infant daughter Sandra Kay Wheatcraft and her grandson Michael Wheatcraft. Neoma is survived by her children Leroy (Shirley) Wheatcraft, Harold Wheatcraft, Pauline Bauer and John Wheatcraft; her grandchildren Kathy (Randy) Webb, Adam Shutts, Stephanie (Jimmy) Mulhurn and Thomas Wheatcraft; several great grandchildren including Lindsey (Wayne) Rodgers and Trevor Webb; her great great-grandson Brice Notestone, with whom she was very close; her brother Benjamin (Norma) Graham, her sister Esther Tanner, and close in-law Annette Hampton. The family would also like to give special thanks to Pickaway Manor and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for her.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Tuesday November 26 from 10am to noon. Neoma’s funeral service will follow at noon with Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Kingston. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or condolence with Neoma’s family.