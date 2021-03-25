Circleville - Nicholas Pine, 60, of Circleville, passed away on March 18, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1960 in Circleville, the son of Danny and Myra (Owens) Pine.
Nicholas a US Army Veteran was preceded in death by his father and father-in-law Robert Morgan.
He retired from Glatfelter after many years and also was an avid fan of Ohio State and Elvis Presley. He loved to play pool and go mushroom hunting. Nicholas loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Nicholas is survived by his mother, Myra Pine; his wife, Nancy (Morgan) Pine; his children, Jennifer (George) Cockerham, Danny (Allana) Whitehead, Nicholas (Lauren) Whitehead, Ben and Joe Pine; grandchildren, Bobby, Seth, Makya, Sawyer, Finn, Noah and Gracie; siblings, Jack Pine and Tammy (Rick) VanGundy; mother-in-law, Joy Morgan; and several brother and sister-in-laws.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Nicholas Pine