Circleville - Nicole Kern, age 44, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Kern; grandparents, Donna and Connie Kern; and grandmother, Dorthey Billingsley.
Nicole is survived by her mother, Patricia Kern; son, Dustin Seaman; sisters, Tonya (Thomas) McCown, Rhonda Aills; grandchild, Sydny Seaman; nieces, Veronica Marcum, and Brittnay Manning; one great-nephew and one great-niece; special friend of 23 years, Krista MaCown.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Josh Mosley Jr.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, from 2 -3 p.m. with funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main, Mount Sterling, Ohio, 43143.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset the funeral expenses.
To share a favorite memory or your online condolences with Nicole's family, please visit www.portertiddfuneralhome.com.
