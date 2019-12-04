Norma M. Courson

Norma Mae Courson, age 88, passed away on Nov. 27, 2019 in Canal Winchester, Ohio.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1931 to her parents, Joseph and Thelma (Johnston) Smith in Laurelville, Ohio.
She was a graduate of Laurelville High School, and retired from General Electric after 30 years of service.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Ronald “Jerry” Courson; her son, George B. Courson; her granddaughter, Laura Allen; and her siblings, Laura Harmon, Wayne Courson, and Claude and Tom Smith.
Left to mourn her passing is her daughter, Patricia J. Brown; her grandchildren, Richard Brown, Barbara Boelk, Elizabeth Brown, Amy Hoover, Megan Courson and Lisa Wolford; step-grandson, David Dollison; her sister, Rosedella Evans; several great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews, Sondra, Steve, Nancy, Sharon, Linda and Mike.
The family will be holding private services for Norma.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in Norma’s honor.