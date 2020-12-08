Norma R. Johnson, 92, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on December 7, 2020. She was born on July 29, 1928 to her parents Carl and Grace Moats in Fayette County, Ohio. Norma loved her work at Berger hospital as a nurse aide in the Maternity Ward in her younger years, and her patients loved her. She married her best friend and love of her life Dwight on March 28, 1948. They enjoyed 67 years of a wonderful marriage together, being a great example to their daughters until his passing in 2015. Norma loved crafting and had an artistic talent, including work with flower arrangements and stitchwork. She loved doing puzzles, and was surrounded by red Cardinals inside and outside of her home. She especially loved her dog Bootsie. She was a jovial matriarch to her family who will be missed dearly.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband P. Dwight Johnson; her brother Harold Moats; and her sister Doris Derocher. Left to mourn her passing are her children Dianna (Charles) Parker, Darlene (Thomas) Gifford, and Denise (Tom) Goodwin; her grandchildren Michelle (Craig) Fleck, Carman (Jared) Parker-Lawler, Craig Parker, Kersten (Kevin Cheatwood) Buck and step grandson Thomas (Shawna) Gifford Jr.; great-grandchildren Craig Fleck Jr. and Kayla Fleck; as well as many other family members and friends.
Private services will be held for Norma by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or Brown Memorial Home. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence with Norma’s family.