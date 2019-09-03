Norma Stevens, 81, of Laurelville, passed away on Sept. 2, 2019.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1938 in Pickaway County to Alonzo and Amy (Arledge) Lagore.
She was a member of Salt Creek Valley Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers and eight sisters.
Norma is survived by her sons, Paul (Chris) Stevens of Laurelville, Bruce Stevens of Circleville; daughter, Sally (Bernard) Brownfield of Zanesville; five grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; and by special friend, Judy Jarvis.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville, with Chaplain Dean Queen officiating with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43229.
