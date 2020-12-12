Norman E. Winterhoff passed away on November 30 after an extended illness at Colonial Manor in Wausau, Wisconsin of Covid-19.
Norm was born in Ashville, Ohio in 1922 to the late Reverend E.H.E Winterhoff and his wife Stella (Rasmussen). He was the second born of four children. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ernest and Robert.
Norm is a graduate of Wittenberg University and Hammond School of Theology in Springfield, Ohio in 1953. He was ordained June 7, 1953, in St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Rocky Ridge, Ohio, by his father, Reverend E.H.E Winterhoff, and the president of the Michigan District American Lutheran Church, Dr. Norman A. Menter.
Pastor Norm served in the military service for 22 years. Three years were spent as an enlisted man in the US Army during WWII and 19 years in the USN Chaplaincy, 1953-1972. He retired with the rank of Commander at Great Lakes Naval Training Center on September 1, 1972, where he was Assistant Director of the chaplain’s department. If you were to ask Norm about his military experience, and where he was, he would answer, “I have been all over the world.” After Joan and Norm were married in 1965, he was aboard the USS Currituck off Vietnam. Joan also spent two years with him in Keflavik, Iceland. Other tours had been in the Pacific and European areas.
Fifty-five years ago, Norm married Joan Heberlein of Portage, Wisconsin, whom he met in the US Navy, where she was a Navy nurse.
After Norm retired from the military service, he and Joan moved to Eagle River, Wisconsin. He became employed in Minocqua as an Associate Pastor at Calvary Lutheran Church. They moved to Wausau, Wisconsin in 1979 where he became the Visitation Pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Reverend Ken Melby. He fully retired in 1990.
Norm was an avid golfer, enjoyed yard work, walking his canine companions, Torey, Peppe, and Bene, and sports of all kinds, both as a spectator and player (where able). The Ohio State Buckeyes were a favorite.
Norm is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan. He is also survived by his sister Joy (Vaughan) Dresbach of Circleville, Ohio, whom he loved dearly.
Norm has many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, and several “great” grand-nieces and nephews who reside throughout the country. Joan would like to acknowledge their niece Jan and nephew David; niece Julie and nephew Rob; and grandniece ‘Kate,” for their love and presence throughout the years.
Joan would also like to acknowledge one special nurse, Joyce, who provided for Norm on his last days with loving and compassionate comfort to both Norm and Joan. She was a gifted caregiver.
“You Go Girl” was a favorite expression to all who cared. They are all heroes indeed.
Funeral services will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic for family only. Joan requests all memorials be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 630 Adams Street. Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.
God’s mercy and grace abound! Thank you Reverend Dr. Niveen Sarras and the volunteer ministers of Immanuel Lutheran Church for your presence and support.