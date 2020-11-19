Norman F. Hill, 89, of Bucyrus died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Avita Bucyrus Hospital. He had been failing in health the past few months.
He was born December 8, 1930 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Thad and Hazel (Starkey) Hill and was a 1948 graduate of Clearcreek High School, where he was a basketball and baseball standout. He worked for a short time at the Ford dealership in Circleville before beginning his career at General Electric in Circleville. He enlisted in the Air Force on January 1, 1951 and spent the next four years at various bases including Suwon, South Korea. After his discharge as a Staff Sergeant, he returned to G.E. and married Norma J. Norton on July 23, 1955. In 1965 he accepted a promotion to Production Supervisor and transfer to G.E in Bucyrus, retiring in 1993.
He is survived by Norma, his bride of 65 years; sons, Gregory (Christine) Hill, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Hill, and Michael (Veronica) Hill; daughters, Cristy Hill (Richard Mizer), Julie Erickson, and Cynthia (Michael) Scruggs; daughter-in-law, Leslie Hill; 10 grandchildren Curt (Amber) Courtad, Jordan Scruggs, Zachary (Danielle) Scruggs, Erin (Drew) Mizer Helton, Ian Erickson, Bailey and Lucas Hill and Alicia, Izzy, and Emma Hill; three great grandchildren, Grant and Reese Courtad, and Will Scruggs in addition to many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cathy Courtad, son, Douglas Hill, and son-in-law, Charles Erickson, brothers, Howard Hill, Tom (Cleo) Hill, and Johnny Hill; sisters, Mabel (Daniel) Karr, Anice (Joe) McCracken, and Blanche (Glen) Kerns.
A graveside funeral will be announced at a later time. Expressions of Sympathy are encouraged to be shared at www.wisefuneral.com.