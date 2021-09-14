Lancaster - Norman L. Hart, 80, of Lancaster, Ohio, went to be with his lord the savior on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
He was born April 10, 1941 in Lancaster, Ohio, the son of Willis and Ruth (Giles) Hart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Mary Hart; and grandson, Brandon Hart.
Norman is survived by his fiancée, Janice Gulick; siblings, Joyce (Sam) Kline, Dallas Hart; daughters, Debra (Greg) Cox and Vicky Hart (Terry) Mateer; sons, Gary Hart, Ricky Hart; grandchildren, Gary (Tonya) Hart, Curtis Seymour, Michael (Kimmi) Disbennett, Tonia (Ben) Timm, Alicia (Chad) Leasure, Kacey Cox, Michelle Cox; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Sebastian, Corbin and Lucas, Bailiegh, Payden, Bryson, Brayleeona, Maddison, Andrew, Kaison, Trinity, Damion, and Corey.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Calling hours will be from 4-7 Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 with a viewing again from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
Funeral and calling hours will be held at Wellman Funeral Home 16451 state Route 56 East, Laurelville, Ohio 43135.
Burial will be at Lebanon Church Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Norman Hart