Ashville - Olga Rose Sherman, 84, of Ashville, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Wyngate Senior Living in Circleville.
Olga was born on Dec. 11, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Alexander and Phyllis (Pardoe) Gernovich.
Olga was a 1954 graduate of Canal Winchester and had worked at GE in Circleville and was a retired realtor with Ken Realty in Canal Winchester. Olga had attended Hedges Chapel for many years.
Besides her parents, Olga was preceded in death by husband, Roy Donald Sherman; grandson, Mark Daniel Sherman; brother, Walter Gernovich; brother-in-law, Fred Samples.
Olga is survived by children, Donald (Susan) Sherman, of Ashville, and Donna Rose (Steve) Henson, of Idaho; grandchildren, Elizabeth Sherman, Rachel (Alex) Lonsberry, Matt Sherman, Jimmy Henson and Charlie Henson; great-granddaughter, Anneliese Lonsberry; brother, Alexander (Doris) Gernovich, of Pennsylvania; sister, Mary Samples, of Florida; numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville with Pastor Ron Reese officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pickaway County YMCA, 440 Nicholas Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Voice of the Martyrs. 1815 SE Bison Road, Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006-7234.
Care of Family and Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Olga R. Sherman