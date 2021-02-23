Stoutsville - Oliver "Eddie" Crabbe, 84, of Stoutsville, passed away on Feb. 16, 2021.
He was born on May 3, 1936 in Three Rivers, Michigan to Edwin and Nellie (Brown) Crabbe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Lawrence Crabbe, Delores Hupp, Alice Price, Donald Crabbe and David Crabbe.
Oliver, a Marine Corps veteran retired from General Motors and was a member of American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Lynch) Crabbe; children, Laura Davis, Mark (Penny) Crabbe and Michele (Ronnie) Stewart; grandchildren, Brandi (Jonathan) Green, Stephen (Nikki) Crabbe, Jamie Davis, Stephani (Matthew) Williams, Mindy (Jamie) Fox, Brittany (Jeremy) Green and Austin Parrett; great-grandchildren, Grace, Mason, Cameron, Jeremiah, Hadley, Braxton, Brennan, Olivia, Avery, Jacob and Gatlin; and by siblings, Neil (Deignese) Crabbe and June Peterson.
Funeral services was held on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at noon Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends called at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Oliver Crabbe