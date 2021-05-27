Laurelville - Oma Bircher, 75, of Laurelville, passed away on May 22, 2021.
She was born on March 2, 1946 in Martin County, Kentucky to Carl and Dorothy (Horn) Mills.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Perry; and siblings, William Arnold, Okey Lee and Taylor Mills, Sadie Jean Horn and Mary Francis Mills.
She is survived by her son, William "Buzz" (Paula) Bircher; grandson, Tony (Melissa) Bircher; step-grandchildren, Rocky and Amanda Kern; great-grandchildren, Dalton, Bryce and Kai; two brothers, Cecil Ray and Haskell Earl, both of Kentucky; four sisters, Lorane Perkins, of Logan, Lillie Belle Maynard, of Inez, Kentucky, Thelma Ruth Waller, of Fort Gay, West Virginia, and Eva Ann Spence, of Inez, Kentucky.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at noon at Tarlton Cemetery with Pastor Clifford Waller officiating.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Oma Bircher